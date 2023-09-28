Christian Eternal member responds to trans row claims

A Christian member of the 90s girl group Eternal has broken her silence amid claims of a row among bandmates over trans rights.

There have been reports of a rift between band members Louise Redknapp and sisters Vernie and Easther Bennett over their alleged refusal to perform at any Pride or LGBTQ+ gigs because of concerns about trans issues.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Louise and fourth band member Kéllé Bryan had walked away from a planned reunion tour.

Redknapp's publicist Simon Jones told the BBC, "Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

"The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community."

Vernie said in a statement on Wednesday that she was placing the controversy "in God's hands".

"I am 'Eternally' grateful for the family, friends, and amazing fans who have and continue to support our incredible journey and artistry," she said.

"I've been blessed to connect with so many diverse and wonderful people from all walks of life during my career. You all have a piece of my heart.

"Though it is impossible and counterproductive to respond to the overwhelming number of statements and allegations made online recently, I place this moment in God's hands.

"I truly appreciate all who continue to express love and support for my family and Eternal."

Louise addressed the reports during an appearance on TV show Loose Women with Bryan where she said, "I would have always loved to have done a reunion with the girls. I have a lot of love for what we have done together and me and Kéllé are still the best of friends."