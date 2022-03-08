Christian charity sends emergency field hospital to Ukraine

Jennifer Lee

Samaritan's Purse team members load the organization's DC-8 aircraft.(Photo: Samaritan's Purse)

An emergency field hospital has been airlifted to Ukraine by a Christian charity to help meet critical medical needs resulting from the war with Russia. 

The field hospital was sent by Samaritan's Purse initially to Poland on the charity's own DC-8 aircraft.

It will be transported to Ukraine where it will be used to provide specialised trauma care to the wounded. 

The hospital has 30 in-patient beds, an intensive care unit and an operating theatre, and can treat over a hundred patients a day. 

Also being sent by Samaritan's Purse is a team of disaster response specialists including doctors and nurses. 

Two additional medical clinics will be sent to areas receiving refugees from Ukraine. 

The medical clinics are suitable for minor trauma needs and can care for around 200 patients a day. 

Some 20 tons of food will be distributed by Samaritan's Purse within Ukraine, while additional food and water supplies are being sent to Poland to support arriving refugees. 

"The situation in Ukraine is bleak and we want to meet the needs of those who are hurting," said Darren Tosh, Samaritan's Purse UK Executive Director.

"We are sending out life-saving medical care to assist those who are suffering, hopefully bringing some hope in the midst of this horrendous time."

