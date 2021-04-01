Christian actress fired over gay Facebook post to appeal

Staff writer

A Christian actress sacked over a 2014 Facebook post on homosexuality is to appeal after an employment tribunal sided with her former employers and agency. 

Seyi Omooba, 26, lost the lead role in a production of 'The Color Purple' at the Leicester Curve Theatre over the Facebook post in which she said she did not believe homosexuality to be right. 

In February, the employment tribunal said the theatre had acted lawfully in firing her. 

It was "the effect of the adverse publicity from [the 2014 post's] retweet, without modification or explanation, on the cohesion of the cast, the audience's reception, the reputation of the producers and 'the good standing and commercial success' of the production, that were the reasons why she was dismissed," the written judgment said.

In a further blow, the tribunal has awarded costs against Miss Omooba in excess of £350,000 to be paid to the theatre and agent. 

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which has been defending Miss Omooba, said the costs were "unheard of".

"An employment tribunal is meant to be a cost-free forum. For the other side to apply for and have granted a £350,000 costs order is unprecedented and deliberately punitive. It is designed to frighten and put off others from seeking justice," she said. 

"The costs they are asking for are 15 times more than the usual costs of defending a tribunal case, which is rather difficult to square with their premise that her case was so hopeless that it was unreasonable for her to pursue it."

Miss Omooba will also be appealing both decisions.

Ms Williams added, "Despite how the theatre and agency lawyers have tried to spin this case, it is undeniable that Seyi's claim raises difficult and important issues about the intolerance of Christian beliefs on human sexuality in today's society.

"Lawyers for the theatre and agency falsely insinuate a vexatious campaign by Christian Concern when all we have sought to do is serve Seyi and the truth.

"The Tribunal has effectively joined the campaign of 'cancelling' Seyi for her Christian beliefs. She and we are not intimidated and we have now lodged an appeal."

Most Read

  1. royal-wedding

    Secretly marrying Harry and Meghan before Windsor wedding would have been 'a serious criminal offence' - Archbishop

  2. justin-welby

    Justin Welby to ascend into heaven, Church of England announces

  3. usa

    In God we trust? Religious Americans become a minority for the first time

  4. family

    Parents can give consent for minor children to take puberty blockers

  5. indonesia

    Easter prayer call after Indonesia church bombing

  6. jonathan-fletcher

    Jonathan Fletcher and the cancer of careerism among conservative evangelicals

  7. justin-welby

    Justin Welby defends free speech in Prophet Muhammad school row

More News

  1. jonathan-fletcher

    Jonathan Fletcher and the cancer of careerism among conservative evangelicals

  2. julian-of-norwich

    What the Covid world can learn from the quiet way of Julian of Norwich

  3. michel

    War Child: meet the boy, born as the Syrian conflict began

  4. life

    Why our greatest mental health challenge is still ahead

  5. spring

    When the promise of spring is not enough

  6. woman

    How women can take care of their mental health during the pandemic