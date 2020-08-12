Chris Pratt quotes the Bible after welcoming baby daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Stephanie Velez

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger(Photo: Instagram)

Chris Pratt celebrated the arrival of his baby girl by sharing some verses from the Bible with his 28.9 million Instagram followers. 

Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt is his first child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.  He is already dad to Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris. 

Sharing the good news of Lyla Maria's arrival, he shared a picture of their baby daughter's hand holding onto theirs.

He announced on Instagram: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier."

He added: "We are extremely blessed," before quoting Scripture. 

The "Jurassic World" star chose to share Psalm 126:3: "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy." 

He also shared Psalm 127:3-4: "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate." 

Katherine, 30, is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. 

She wed Pratt last year.

