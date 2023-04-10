Chris Pratt describes the moment he met wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church

Chris Pratt has described being lovestruck by wife Katherine Schwarzenegger after meeting her at church for the first time.

He told Drew Barrymore about the moment during an interview for her talk show.

He said the encounter happened at a time when he was "really struggling and felt really broken".

"For me, my own journey, (it was about) finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, 'Please save me,' and then feeling saved," he said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Then he met Katherine and credits her with also helping him through that time.

"I was in the front row of church — which is like, you kind of don't want to be like, 'Woah, who's that?' at church, you know what I mean?" he said.

"But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken, help me. But who's that?'"

The pair have been married since 2019 and have two daughters together. They are practising Christians and attend Zoe Church, which is pastored by Chad Veach. Pratt also has one son to ex-wife Anna Farris.

He told Barrymore he believed meeting Katherine was part of God's plan.

"It made sense. You know when you're doing a puzzle and there's a piece, and you're like, 'I'm certain that's the piece,' and then you jam it, and it looks like it should be the piece (but then) you're like, 'Oh it's that one,'" he said.

"It just fits together. You're like, 'Oh, it fits because it was the piece that was made to fit there.' It felt like that."

He added, "God has a fast-forward button. When it's right, boom, you're hit. You fall in love, you get married."