King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday commemorations

King Charles III led the nation in honouring its war dead at a poignant Remembrance Sunday service today.

It was his first time taking part in the commemorations as monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The King and other members of the royal family laid a wreath at the Cenotaph. A wreath was also laid on behalf of the Queen Consort.

The service was led by the Bishop of London and attended by other faith representatives.

A two-minute silence was observed across the UK in honour of the nation's war dead, veterans and serving members of the armed forces.

Around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans took part in the march past the Cenotaph, watched by thousands of members of the public.

The oldest among the veterans walking past fought in the Second World War.

The march past also included many Falklands War veterans as 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the conflict in which 255 British personnel lost their lives.