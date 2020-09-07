Changing rules on weddings will 'trivialise' marriage bond - Christian Institute

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash)

The Christian Institute has rejected calls to relax the rules on where people can get married. 

The Law Commission has said couples should be given "more freedom" when it comes to the venue and what form the wedding will take. 

It called current laws governing how and where couples can marry "outdated and unnecessarily restrictive".

At present, in order to legally marry, most couples must have their weddings in a registered building - either a place of worship or a licensed secular venue. They cannot marry outdoors, even in the garden of a licensed venue.

The Law Commission, which is consulting on the proposals, said the changes would make weddings "simpler" and "less expensive". 

Simon Calvert, of The Christian Institute, disagrees with the proposals.  He thinks the changes, if introduced, will lead to "trivial wedding ceremonies".

"The experience of the USA shows that 'anything goes' wedding ceremonies trivialise the marriage bond. We've all seen photos of novelty celebrity weddings splashed across our news feeds, only for the marriage to break down a few months later," he told the Express. 

"Wedding vows are the most important promises two people can make to each other. There is already huge freedom to add to your vows, but there are a couple of phrases required by law to ensure the commitment is genuine and legally valid.

"Surely it's not too much to require people to formally express their intention to marry in words everyone recognises?"

Most Read

  1. london

    The return of fascism to the West

  2. francis-chan

    Christians should 'take advantage' of the pandemic, says Francis Chan

  3. luna

    Superdrug accused of 'female erasure' over sanitary towel range for 'people who menstruate'

  4. dating

    Many Christians see no wrong in sex between consenting adults

  5. mayflower

    The Puritans who left behind so much to start a new life in America

  6. coronavirus

    UK Church called to prayer in response to Covid crisis

  7. newspaper

    Think twice before you take aim at the messenger

More News

  1. donald-trump

    Left is waging 'war' on police, faith, history, and American values, says Trump

  2. bible

    How do I compare to the heroes of the Bible?

  3. vindolanda

    'Unique' Christian artefact uncovered at Hadrian's Wall

  4. tablet

    RSE in schools: what young people need is more protection, not more sex education

  5. christian-climate-action

    Vicar arrested over climate protests says he's prepared to go to prison

  6. john-chyrsostom

    John Chrysostom, the 4th century archbishop who fought corruption and helped the poor