Census reveals thousands of multi-faith households

An analysis of data from the 2021 Census has revealed nearly 300,000 multi-faith households across England and Wales.

Some 285,000 households in the two nations - 1.6% - were shown to have at least two different faiths under the same roof, according to the analysis by the PA news agency.

A further 81,800 homes (0.3%) had people belonging to three or more faiths.

Hounslow and Westminster, in London, had the highest proportion of multi-faith households at 5.5% each. This was followed by Barnet and Harrow, both at 5.1%.

The highest outside of London was Slough at 4.6%, followed by Hertsmere and Oxford (both 3.8%) and Cambridge (3.7%).

In Wales, Cardiff was home to the highest proportion of multi-faith households (1.8%).

Some 7.5m people - around a third of households across England and Wales - did not have any religion.

Rev Richard Sudworth, the Church of England's national inter-religious affairs adviser, told Sky News that the findings pointed to "many stories of love, loyalty and mutual care across religious difference".

The 2021 Census revealed a further decline in the number of people identifying as Christian, falling below half for the first time.

Figures released earlier this year also revealed that Christians are the oldest on average among people of faith in England and Wales.

While Christians had an average age of 51, Muslim were the youngest at 27 years old on average, followed by those with "no religion" - 32 years old.