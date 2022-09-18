Cathedral beams of light to mark National Moment of Reflection

Three beams of light will project from Lichfield Cathedral to mark the National Moment of Reflection mourning the passing of the Queen.

The beams of light will coincide with a vigil taking place in front of the cathedral when candles will be light and prayers offered.

During the vigil, the cathedral's bells will toll 96 times - one for each year of the late Queen's life.

The National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8pm on Sunday and be marked by a minute's silence.

Churches and cathedrals across the country will be holding services of thanksgiving this weekend ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Coventry, Peterborough and Truro are among the cathedrals holding vigils in remembrance of the Queen.

Many cathedrals have extended their opening hours so that people can come in and pray, reflect and sign a book of condolence.

They are flying their flags at half mast and tolling muffled bells.

Durham Cathedral has been lit purple each evening since the passing of the Queen.

On Monday, a nationwide two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am to conclude the Queen's state funeral.

Many cathedrals are erecting large screens to broadcast the Queen's funeral live from Westminster Abbey on Monday.