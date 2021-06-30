Casting Crowns asks for prayer after drummer's motorcycle accident

Jennifer Lee

Andy Williams is in a serious condition following the accident.(Photo: Instagram/Casting Crowns)

Casting Crowns is asking fans to pray for its drummer after he was badly injured in a motorcycle accident at the weekend. 

The accident happened while Andy Williams was on his way to church. 

He was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to Vanderbilt Emergency Department in Nashville, Tennessee. 

He was put on a ventilator after suffering "severe trauma to his body and brain", the band said on Facebook. 

"The doctors have performed scans and are continuing to identify the trauma suffered," they said. 

They asked for prayers for Andy, his wife Kelly and their two sons, Asher and Aiden, as well as his sister Mary. 

"He is ALIVE but his needs are many," the band said.

"The doctors say right now that the best thing that can happen is for him to wake up on his own so please stop what you're doing and pray for Andy to wake up." 

