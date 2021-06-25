Case against arrested street preacher isn't strong enough for prosecution, Met told

The Crown Prosecution Service has told the Metropolitan Police that the case against a Christian street preacher arrested for alleged "homophobic comments" is not strong enough for a prosecution.

A CPS spokesman said the file on Pastor John Sherwood has been sent back to the Met because the case against him does not meet the threshold for a prosecution.

The Met confirmed this week that it is continuing its investigation into the pastor.

It can resubmit the file but if it does not present the CPS with stronger evidence that Pastor Sherwood breached the Public Order Act, the case would flounder.

Pastor Sherwood was arrested outside Uxbridge tube station on April 23 on suspicion of an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act, which outlaws "threatening or abusive words or behaviour". He was released from a police station near Heathrow Airport the following day pending further investigation.

Pastor Sherwood's colleague, Peter Simpson, wrote about the arrest on The Conservative Woman and said that, at the time, the preacher had been "expounding the final verses of Genesis 1, declaring that God's design in creating mankind was to set human beings in families, headed by a father and a mother, not by two fathers or by two mothers".

Mr Simpson reported: "The pastor was driven to a police detention centre near Heathrow Airport, where he was kept overnight and not released until around noon the next day. His solicitor described the attitude of officers during the formal interview procedure as very unpleasant.

"One of the questions which Pastor Sherwood was surprisingly asked was what would he do if one of his own children were homosexual? It is surely the task of police to ask questions about the specific alleged offence, not more general questions about why someone holds a personal view on an aspect of Biblical morality. Altogether, the preacher was detained for around 21 hours."

In a statement soon after Pastor Sherwood's arrest, the Met said: "At 13:35hrs on Friday, 23 April, officers on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public who made them aware of a man allegedly making homophobic comments close to Uxbridge Underground Station.

"A number of other people also approached the officers with concerns about the man's language.

"Officers spoke with the 71-year-old man and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act."

There is a free speech defence under Section 29JA of the 1986 Public Order Act, which reads: "In this Part, for the avoidance of doubt, the discussion or criticism of sexual conduct or practices or the urging of persons to refrain from or modify such conduct or practices shall not be taken of itself to be threatening or intended to stir up hatred."

Leading LGBT activist, Peter Tatchell, has offered to testify in Pastor Sherwood's defence if his case goes to trial.

He told Christian Today he was "appalled" that the Met was prolonging its enquiries into Pastor Sherwood two months after he was arrested.

"It is outrageous that Pastor Sherwood was arrested at all," he said.

"Although I disagree with his condemnation of same-sex relationships, he was not insulting or abusive. He did not fall foul of the Public Order Act or any other law.

"If Pastor Sherwood is charged and taken to trial, I would be prepared to testify in his defence.

"People who disagree with me and the LGBT+ community should have a right to express their opinion, providing they don't threaten, harass or incite. Pastor Sherwood did none of these things.

"Freedom of speech is one of the most precious of all human rights and must be robustly defended. It means nothing if not the right to speak of those with whom we disagree."