Gospel artist Carman dies aged 65 following surgery complications

Gospel artist Carman has died in a hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday "after fighting a series of complications resulting from surgery to repair a hiatal hernia," an official statement has confirmed.

Carman Dominic Licciardello was 65, and had been in remission from cancer over the past six years, however, internal bleeding following recent surgery led to complications that led to his death.

In late January, his representative sent a message to his social media followers asking for prayers: "We need you to stop right now and pray! Carman had a minor surgery last week. Recovery was not going well and his temperature continued to rise. They discovered it was caused by internal bleeding and had to do another surgery last night to fix that."

The statement added, "His kidneys and liver are not working fully. He needs a touch from the Lord right now!! Please pray for a complete healing for Carman."

Carman was born 19 January 1956 in Trenton, New Jersey, and commenced his music career at just 15 years of age when he played in a band with his mother.

A statement provided by Matt Felts, Licciardello's manager, said: "When Carman resumed touring again a few years ago, he was concerned that no one would care that he was back. He was wrong. Every night fans packed out venues and his ministry was as powerful as it ever was. This world has lost a light in the darkness but today Carman saw first hand the fruit of his labors."

The Christian artist has won numerous accolades throughout his long career, including being named Billboard's "Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year" in 1992,1993 and 1995.

Just three years ago, in 2018, he was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.

A social media post by the GMA Dove Awards paid tribute to Carman: "Today we honor GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Carman Licciardello who passed away yesterday at the age of 65.

"Carman was often described as part evangelist, part Vegas Showman ... If there was any original trademark to Carman's repertoire, it was his signature story songs. A combination of drama, rock, comedy, funk, satire, acting, singing, and preaching, all woven together ... Our hearts go out to his family."

Carman is survived by his wife, Dana, whom he married in 2017 in Dallas, Texas.