Carl Lentz admits to 'major lies' in teaser trailer for new Hillsong documentary

Carl Lentz is facing up to the scandal that brought down his leadership at Hillsong New York City.

A newly released teaser trailer for the upcoming FX Networks docuseries, The Secrets of Hillsong, includes clips of the disgraced pastor admitting to "some major lies" in his life.

Lentz was fired from Hillsong NYC in November 2020 because of "moral failures" and he admitted at the time to marital unfaithfulness.

Despite his adultery, his wife Laura Lentz has stuck by him and she will also appear in the docuseries.

The two-minute trailer opens with Lentz saying, "The truth doesn't go anywhere just because you cover it up."

In a warning to others, he adds, "You do not want to be in this chair. I cannot stress it enough."

The docuseries will premiere on FX at 10pm Eastern Time on 19 May, followed by two more episodes on 26 May.

Lentz has largely stayed out of the limelight since the scandal, and only returned to social media last September with an update saying that he had been on a "challenging road" but was grateful that his family was still together and that he was "hopeful" about the future.

Laura Lentz shared at the same time on her Instagram account that restoring their marriage had taken "a lot of work" but that they would "never stop working on ourselves, for this marriage and for our kids".

She also spoke about how proud she was of Lentz "for the responsibility he's taken".

"Mostly I'm grateful for a man who humbled himself & didn't try to defend himself, he has kept quiet publically and he has remained focused on the one thing that matters most-our family!" she said.