Cambridge students lodge complaint against porter who opposed controversial transgender definition

Cambridge University students have complained over a porter who quit as a city councillor last week because he would not endorse a controversial definition of transgenderism.

The Times reports that students felt "alienated and unsafe" after Kevin Price refused to back a Labour motion stating: "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary."

Explaining why he would not support the motion, Mr Price said: "The inclusion of the first three sentences of this motion will send a chill down the spines of the many women who believe there is a conflict of rights and who want to be able to discuss those in a calm and evidence-based way."

The Union of Clare Students accused Mr Price of demonstrating a "brazen contempt for the rights and dignity of trans and non-binary people".

Frankie Kendal, an LGBT+ representative on the union, told The Times that the role of porter sometimes included welfare support.

He suggested Mr Price's trans views would prevent him from carrying out this role properly for trans and non-binary students at Clare College.

"Price's comments and the transphobic ideology he represents are in direct contradiction to the pastoral care of Clare's trans members," he said.

Cambridge City Council passed the motion with 30 votes in favour and none against. There were four abstentions.

The rest of the motion read: "We believe in the dignity of all people and their right to respect and equality of opportunity. We value the strength that comes with difference and the positive contribution that diversity brings to our community.

"Our aspiration is for Cambridge and the wider region to be safe, welcoming and inclusive."