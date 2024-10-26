Calls for Archbishop of Canterbury to resign over gay sex comments

There have been calls from evangelicals for the Archbishop of Canterbury to step down after he spoke in support of gay sex.

Archbishop Justin Welby told former Labour spokesman Alistair Campbell, in his podcast The Rest is Politics, that his views on sexuality had evolved and that he now believes "that all sexual activity should be within a committed relationship and whether it's straight or gay".

"In other words, we're not giving up on the idea that sex is within marriage or civil partnership. We've put forward a proposal that where people have been through a civil partnership or a same-sex marriage, equal marriage under the 2014 Act, they should be able to come along to their local, to a church, and have a service of prayer and blessing for them in their lives together. So we accept that. Now, I think this is a long way from church same-sex marriage," he said.

In the interview, Archbishop Welby also stated that Anglicans who hold to the traditional view of marriage and sexuality have a "full and undoubted place in the Church of England".

The Archbishop's change of stance contradicts the Church of England's official doctrine that sex belongs within heterosexual marriage, and the comments have prompted some evangelicals to call for his resignation.

Welby has stood by his views despite the backlash. A statement issued by Lambeth Palace after the interview said, "Archbishop Justin was giving a personal view that reflects the position now held by himself, the Archbishop of York and many other bishops regarding sexual intimacy.

"He has been honest that his thinking has evolved over the years through much prayer and theological reflection – particularly through the Living in Love and Faith process – and he now holds this view sincerely. It reflects his commitment to continuing to welcome, love and include LGBTQ+ people more fully in the life of the Church."

Calling for Welby's resignation, Christian Concern's Tim Dieppe said that the Archbishop's views demonstrate a "blatant disregard" for Church of England doctrine, and called his commitment to traditionalist Anglicans "condescending".

"Welby's logic is actually completely backwards. It is those with 'a traditional view' who belong most firmly within the CofE. They are upholding the doctrine as it has been received and understood," he said.

"Those bishops who depart from the clear unambiguous teaching of the CofE should resign. It is they who do not have a place in the Church of England, however sincerely held their beliefs may be. A sincere atheist can hardly be a bishop. The sincerity of the disbelief in CofE doctrine does nothing to justify remaining as a bishop."

He continued, "Sincerely held belief in sexual immorality is sincere heresy. Welby, [Archbishop of York Stephen] Cotrell and other bishops who endorse sexual immorality are nothing less than heretics. If they had any integrity they would resign. But wolves in sheep's clothing do not resign, they need to be expelled."

Evangelicals Now magazine has also called for Welby's resignation in an editorial saying that his position has become "untenable".

"What a truly lamentable and sorry state of affairs. And it is grievous and heart-breaking to say that much of it is the direct responsibility of Justin Welby. He should resign," it said.

Rev Matthew Roberts, former Moderator of Synod of the International Presbyterian Church and co-author of the Greater Love declaration, commented: "The Archbishop of Canterbury, having stated that he denies the doctrine of the Church of England, has a duty to resign."

Other evangelicals have reacted with shock and sadness. The Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC) called the Archbishop's views "staggering".

"It is a devastating statement because it marks a clear departure from the doctrine of the Church of England, the Anglican Communion, and every other major Christian denomination across the world believe," it said.

Bishop Andy Lines, Presiding Bishop of the Anglican Network in Europe, said of the Archbishop's comments, "It would be a mistake to view this as merely the failing of one individual, although sadly it is that. Along with much of the decaying institution, he has clearly lost confidence in the life-giving words of Jesus to which the majority of the Anglican world hold. That's why the Anglican Network in Europe is glad to be part of the global fellowship of Gafcon rather than the Church of England."