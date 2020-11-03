Calls for a National Day of Prayer as England heads into second national lockdown

Staff writer

England is going into a second national lockdown.                                                                                            (Photo: Unsplash/Hoyoung Choi)

The Evangelical Alliance is inviting Christians from all four corners of the UK to join together in a day of prayer for the nation. 

The call comes ahead of a second national lockdown for England starting on Thursday, and a day after a five-tier lockdown came into effect across Scotland. 

Wales is in the midst of a 'firebreak' lockdown due to end on 9 November. In Northern Ireland, restrictions are easing but Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that any expectation of a return to normal is "entirely misplaced".

The UK Evangelical Alliance is asking Christians across the UK to pray together on Friday 13 November.  

"We're living in such challenging times," said CEO Gavin Calver.

"People are responding in all sorts of ways but we believe our first response should be to fall to our knees and pray." 

This week, DUP MP Jim Shannon tabled an early day motion in Parliament calling for a National Day of Prayer. 

The motion asks "that this House notes the unprecedented position that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the nation to".

"In this time of economic and societal uncertainty, the country should follow the lead of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and recognise the importance of prayer when Her Majesty said in her 2013 address that prayer helps us to renew ourselves," it reads. 

It goes on to call on the Prime Minister to initiate a National Day of Prayer "to enable those for whom this is important to seek God".

Commenting on his motion, Mr Shannon said: "We need wisdom, and the call for a National Day of Prayer is for those of Christian faith and others to unite together and pray for the help we so desperately need.

"We need support for the NHS, businesses and the vulnerable, but we also need to humble ourselves and ask God to make the path straight as we work together to come through this covid winter ahead of us.

"We must trust God and we must pray for the help we need. I think every one of us here should adhere to that." 

