Calling young Christians with a passion for media

A pioneering mentoring project to encourage young Christians to develop careers in the media has launched a search to find applicants for a new six-month programme.

Christians aged between 18 and 25 are being sought to take part in the Christians in Media scheme aimed at equipping them with industry-related skills and knowledge.

The project is also designed to help them "navigate a broadly secular industry as a person of faith" and "make connections with experienced media professionals to expand their networks."

Since the scheme first launched in 2021, two groups of young people have undertaken the programme. A spokesperson for Christians in Media said: "We're so proud of how their careers have progressed through being part of this programme. From going into radio production and presenting roles, and developing their media-related businesses to exploring new opportunities."

Two graduates from the scheme recently interviewed Elizabeth Tabish, who plays Mary Magdalene in the hit series 'The Chosen.'

The Christians in Media mentoring programme includes a series of in-person events where participants meet like-minded people, build friendships and learn practical skills to help their future careers. In addition, the young people benefit from an experienced media professional who mentors them over the six months.

Mentors supporting the current programme are: James McIntyre, senior journalist with Christian Aid; Charmaine Noble-McLean, director of content, Premier Christian Radio; Paul Kerensa, writer and comedian; Alex Baker, photographer; Sandra Godley, BBC radio presenter; Philip Tutt-Leppard, independent public relations practitioner; Tim Levell, programme director, Times Radio; and Julia Bicknell, journalist and editor.

Applicants have to produce a piece of creative work addressing the question, 'What are the biggest challenges facing the media industry in the next five years, and how might Christians in Media respond to these challenges?'

Applications close on Friday 3 March and can only be accepted from UK residents.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.