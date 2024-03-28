Cadbury faces criticism for 'gesture eggs' this Easter

Duncan Williams

(Photo: Cadbury)

The British confectionery company Cadbury is under fire from Christians for promoting chocolate eggs as 'gesture eggs' ahead of the Easter holiday, notably omitting the word 'Easter' from its marketing.

The decision has stirred discontent among some Christians who accuse the company of attempting to diminish the significance of Easter.

They question why the term 'Easter' is being removed from chocolate eggs, a product widely associated with the holiday.

Tim Dieppe, from the Christian Concern policy group, remarked, "If it wasn't for Easter, we wouldn't have a reason for Easter eggs."

This is not the first instance where Cadbury has faced backlash for removing 'Easter' from its marketing campaigns. In 2017, the brand drew criticism for renaming the 'National Trust Easter Egg Trail' to the 'Great British Egg Hunt'.

Then-prime minister Theresa May, daughter of a vicar, described the move as "absolutely ridiculous", with the Church of England also accusing Cadbury of "airbrushing faith".

Cadbury defended its actions by stating its aim to cater to a diverse audience, including non-Christians, asserting, "We invite people from all faiths and none to enjoy our seasonal treats."

In response to the recent criticism, a Cadbury spokesperson reaffirmed the company's commitment to Easter, emphasising that all Cadbury Easter shell eggs in the UK clearly reference Easter on their packaging.

