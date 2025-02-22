British Catholics offer their prayers and support to the Pope

Pope Francis has been hospitalised for a week, initially with issues relating to bronchitis, but this week it was confirmed that the head of the Roman Catholic Church has a respiratory tract infection and pneumonia in both lungs.

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has written to the Pope, assuring him of the prayers and good wishes of Catholics up and down the country.

"[I] assure you of the prayers of so many here in England and Wales. The prayers of the Catholic community are fervent and heartfelt. Many others, I am sure, are joining in this prayer for your recovery and continued health," he said.

Cardinal Nichols also wrote of the high regard and loyalty that Catholics here have towards the Pope: "Catholics in England and Wales have a particular devotion to the person of the Holy Father, arising out of the historic loyalty of the faithful in these countries to him ... Very many people hold you in high esteem and appreciate deeply the guidance and leadership you give in your Petrine ministry."

In his letter, the Cardinal asked the Pope to bless the people of Great Britain and wrote a prayer for the Pope.

"We pray that through the intercession of our Blessed Lady, especially under her title of Our Lady of Walsingham, you may be given strength and perseverance in these days and continue to bring to the world the joy and compassion which has been so steadfastly at the heart of your ministry," he said.

Our Lady of Walsingham is one of the titles used by British Catholics to refer to Mary, the mother of Jesus. The name stems from the village of Walsingham in Norfolk, where in 1061 a local noblewoman reported seeing visions of Mary.

Lady Richeldis de Faverches was reportedly transported by Mary in a vision to the house that Jesus grew up in and was then told to build a replica of the house in her village. The "Holy House", as it became known, turned into a popular pilgrimage location.

The Pope is expected to remain in Rome's Gemelli hospital for at least another week after the medical team caring for him said while he is responding to treatment, he is not out of danger yet.