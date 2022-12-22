Brighton University advises staff not to use word 'Christmas'

Staff writer

(Photo: University of Brighton)

Guidelines sent to staff at the University of Brighton recently advised against using the word 'Christmas'.

The Inclusive Language Guidance cautioned staff against "using Christian-centric language".

As examples, the nine-page document cited the words "Christmas" and "Christian name".

The guidelines also suggested that the phrase "Christmas closure period" be replaced with "Winter closure period".

Staff were told that "inappropriate language and discrimination can be targeted at people with any faith or no faith".

After coming under criticism, a spokesperson for the university clarified that the guidance was advice and that the words were not banned.

"Words are not 'banned' at Brighton, and neither is Christmas – as is clear from the decorations and Christmas trees in our buildings and across our campuses," they said.

Commenting on the guidance, The Christian Institute's Simon Calvert dismissed the suggestions as "barmy".

"These kinds of barmy suggestions come up nearly every Christmas. Thankfully, the vast majority of people are far too sensible to pay any attention to them," he said.

"Staff and students at Brighton University are perfectly free to wish one another a Merry Christmas if they want to."

Most Read

  1. Amy Grant

    Amy Grant criticised over plan to host niece's lesbian wedding

  2. brian-houston

    'I have no doubt now that my father was a serial paedophile,' Brian Houston tells court

  3. same-sex-marriage

    Archbishop's silence on same-sex 'marriage' is weak leadership

  4. isabel-vaughan-spruce

    Pro-life volunteer arrested after praying 'silently' near abortion clinic

  5. nigeria

    Fears of Christmas attacks in Nigeria after dozens killed in attacks on Christian area

  6. vatican

    Vatican defrocks Priests for Life director Frank Pavone for 'blasphemous communications'

  7. university-of-brighton

    Brighton University advises staff not to use word 'Christmas'

More News

  1. brian-houston

    'I have no doubt now that my father was a serial paedophile,' Brian Houston tells court

  2. isabel-vaughan-spruce

    Pro-life volunteer arrested after praying 'silently' near abortion clinic

  3. justin-welby

    'There's always a way forward,' says Welby on rift in royal family

  4. church

    In praise of a quieter Christmas

  5. genesis

    Crown Prosecution Service admits comments on Bible were 'inappropriate'

  6. homeschooling

    Christian parents accuse school of trans indoctrination