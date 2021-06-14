Boris Johnson quotes Psalm 14 in response to question about faith

Staff writer

Boris Johnson was quizzed about his faith by ITV's Robert Peston(Photo: ITV News)

The Prime Minister hinted at his belief in God over the weekend but refused to be drawn on whether he was a practising Catholic.

Boris Johnson was quizzed about his faith by ITV's Robert Peston after marrying Carrie Symonds in Westminster Cathedral last month. 

But he fobbed off the question, saying, "I don't discuss these deep issues, certainly not with you." 

When Peston pressed the subject further by referring to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's atheism, Johnson responded by saying, "The foolish man has said in his heart there is no God," taken from Psalm 14. 

Writing on the ITV website after the interview, Peston said he was "struggling to make sense of" the Prime Minister's refusal to answer the question, which he said had been asked "in good faith and with good reason" given his Westminster Cathedral ceremony.

"He is aware that - for better or worse (worse for a long time) - this has been a pertinent question for chief and prime ministers since Henry Vlll," Peston said.

"More broadly, the professed faith or none of a leader matters to many voters."

Peston added, "There is nothing in my 35 years as a journalist to suggest that I would trivialise or denigrate religion, or any issue of conscience." 

Johnson is the first baptised Catholic to be in office at No 10. Prior to his Catholic wedding with Carrie, the couple had their infant son, Wilfred, baptised Catholic last September September. 

Although former Prime Minister Tony Blair is a practising Catholic, he was an Anglican while in office and only converted after leaving No 10.

Most Read

  1. zoe-powell

    Family of Christian blogger and 3 children killed in horrific crash lean on faith after inquest

  2. joe-biden

    Banning Biden from communion? Here's what the US Catholic Church should consider

  3. tyson-bradley

    London City Mission gives thanks after missing missionary safely found

  4. boris-johnson

    Boris Johnson quotes Psalm 14 in response to question about faith

  5. giorgi-kakava

    Orphaned son of asylum seeker granted indefinite leave to remain after Church campaign

  6. jesus

    We miss so much if we think of Jesus as a white European

  7. tyson-bradley

    London City Mission asks for prayer for missing missionary

More News

  1. speech

    Is there a right to not be offended?

  2. hailey-bieber

    Justin Bieber's wife Hailey says happy marriage is down to shared Christian faith

  3. michael-packard

    'Real-life Jonah' survives being caught in whale's mouth

  4. destiny-church

    Edinburgh Council to pay damages over cancellation of Christian conference

  5. freedom-march

    'We are taking back the rainbow,' say members of ex-gay community

  6. elisabeth-elliot

    The faithful life of Elisabeth Elliot is a challenging example of discipleship