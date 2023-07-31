Bishop's disappointment as Lord Sentamu refuses to make safeguarding apology

Staff writer

Lord Sentamu is the former Archbishop of York.

A ban on Lord Sentamu ministering in the Diocese of Newcastle remains in place over his refusal to apologise after a report criticised his handling of safeguarding. 

The Bishop of Newcastle, Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, asked Lord Sentamu to step back from active ministry in May after a review into abuse by the late Rev Trevor Devamanikkam concluded that he had failed to take appropriate action when he was made aware of the abuse. 

The removal of his Permission to Officiate in the Diocese of Newcastle also took into consideration his response to the review. 

Lord Sentamu disputed the review's conclusions and said that they were "due to a fundamental misunderstanding" about "the jurisdictional, pastoral and legal responsibilities of Diocesan Bishops and Archbishops in the Church of England".

Prior to the review's publication, Lord Sentamu had been Honorary Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Newcastle.

After meeting with Lord Sentamu last week to discuss the review and his response, the Bishop of Newcastle said she was "extremely disappointed that Lord Sentamu feels unable to make an apology at this time".

She said it was "with sadness" that she did not feel able to grant him Permission to Officiate within the Diocese of Newcastle, or delegate authority to him.

"[Following] my meeting with Lord Sentamu on 25th July, my concern remains that his public statement, following the Learning Lessons Review, is inconsistent with the tone and culture I expect around safeguarding in Newcastle Diocese, and has had a significant impact on survivors and undermined public confidence," she said.

"It is for these reasons that I have asked Lord Sentamu to reflect on his words, and in particular the impact of them, and to offer an apology."

She added, "My door remains open, and the matter is in his hands." 

 

