Bishop praises Lionesses for 'courage, dedication and determination' during World Cup

Staff writer

The Bishop of Lancaster has spoken of her "pride and joy" in the England Women's football team despite their loss in the World Cup final on Sunday. 

Bishop Jill Duff said the team reaching the finals was "an astounding achievement in itself" and praised the Lionesses for their "courage, dedication and determination" during their World Cup campaign. 

It was heartache for the team on Sunday as they lost 1-0 to Spain.

Despite their defeat, they still made history reaching the Women's World Cup Final for the first time and being the first England team to reach a World Cup Final since 1966. 

"While our Lionesses may have lost today I still feel much pride and joy for what they have achieved these past weeks," said the bishop. 

"To reach the World Cup Final, following their historic win at last year's Euros, is an astounding achievement in itself.

"Growing up in Bolton, my school didn't allow girls to play football – a common approach in the 1980s. My heart sings to see our women's football team reaching the World Cup final after 57 years.

"With their courage, dedication, and determination they are rightly called the lionesses. With their coach, they are excellent role models for all of us."

Most Read

  1. christians

    Half of Gen Zers say their life was 'transformed' by the Bible's message: study

  2. pakistan-violence-jaranawala

    1,000 Christians forced to sleep rough after mob violence in Pakistan

  3. john-chilembwe

    The Baptist preacher on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth

  4. crown-jewels

    Deuteronomy and the balance of power

  5. The Blind Side is out in cinemas now

    NFL footballer who inspired The Blind Side movie sues family

  6. tim-keller

    Thousands remember Tim Keller at memorial service

  7. bbc

    Why local radio cuts make me lose faith in the BBC

More News

  1. jesus-revolution

    The Jesus Revolution is needed today

  2. psalms

    How the Psalms have been central to worship through history

  3. mother

    Balancing work and parenting

  4. crown-jewels

    Deuteronomy and the balance of power

  5. john-chilembwe

    The Baptist preacher on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth

  6. st-thomas-aquinas-by-andreas-f-borchert

    Why Thomas Aquinas remains a great friend to the thinking evangelist