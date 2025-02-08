Bishop of Bristol announces retirement

Duncan Williams

The Rt Rev Vivienne Faull has been a popular bishop.(Photo: Diocese of Bristol)

The Rt Rev Vivienne Faull has announced she will step down as Bishop of Bristol in September of this year, describing her seven years in the role as a "beautiful coda" to her long ministry.

Bishop Viv, who took up the position in October 2018 after serving as the Dean of York, has been a guiding presence for parishes across Bristol, Swindon, Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire.

After 42 years in full-time ministry, she informed her parishioners: "The time has come for a rest."

The word "coda" comes from music and refers to a concluding passage that brings a piece to a satisfying end. Bishop Faull used it to describe the final stage of her career.

Reflecting on her journey, she spoke warmly of the communities she has served throughout her career. "I have revelled in each of the places and communities to which God has called me and have been enriched by them all," she said.

Her connection to Bristol is particularly personal, as she explained: "My seven years in Bristol, where my mother – a great campaigner for the ordination of women – was born, baptised and confirmed, has been a beautiful coda."

"I will leave this generous, creative, brave and open diocese with deep gratitude for all that, in the power of the Holy Spirit, we have learnt and transformed together," she added.

A special farewell service will be held at Bristol Cathedral in August to mark her departure. Meanwhile, the Diocese of Bristol has confirmed that the process of appointing her successor is now underway.

Most Read

  1. church-of-england-general-synod

    Bid to stop Archbishop of York addressing Synod fails

  2. bible

    The battle of the theological politicians

  3. The face of Thomas Aquinas revealed after 750 years - and the mystery of his death solved

  4. donald-trump-bible

    Donald Trump pledges to end anti-Christian bias

  5. perth-scotland

    The origins and use of the word 'church'

  6. syria-homs

    Christians fear for their future in post-Assad Syria

More News

  1. kanye-west

    The difference between the bride of Kanye West and the bride of Jesus Christ

  2. abortion

    Why Trump has delighted pro-lifers across the world: the President's rapid series of measures to limit abortion

  3. donald-trump

    Should priests get political?

  4. perth-scotland

    The origins and use of the word 'church'

  5. parliament

    The assisted dying bill is being pushed through without proper scrutiny

  6. calvin-robinson

    Calvin Robinson removed as ACC priest after 'Elon Musk salute'