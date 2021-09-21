Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to hold free evangelism summits across UK

Christian leaders will be coming together across four locations in the UK to discuss the challenges and opportunities for evangelism in the nation.

The Evangelism Summits are free-of-charge - although registration is necessary - and are being hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) to encourage the UK's church leaders "during these times filled with uncertainty", and to equip Christians in sharing the Gospel.

The first summit will take place in Glasgow on 12 October, followed by Liverpool on 14 October, Cardiff on 19 October, and London on 15 November.

Speakers include Dr Hugh Osgood, moderator of the Free Churches Group and a president of Churches Together in England, theologian Dr Amy Orr-Ewing, the Coptic Archbishop of London, Archbishop Angaelos, and evangelist Dr Crawford Loritts.

"With people all around us seeking answers to the pressures of life, this is not the time for the church to hide its light," said Dr Osgood.

"We need to be living out the difference that comes from having a relationship with God and proclaiming that Jesus Christ is the answer."

BGEA president the Rev Franklin Graham said churches across the UK are uniquely positioned to proclaim the Gospel.

"We can't stay silent. We know that Jesus Christ is the hope of the world, and He has commissioned us to go out and share this truth with others," he said.

"The need is urgent and time is short. We must all ask ourselves—what am I doing to bring hope and care to a world that is shaken?"