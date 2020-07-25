Billie Eilish says she was a 'super religious' kid but now she's 'neutral' on God

Recording artist Billie Eilish may have grown up "super religious" but now she's not committed to one particular belief. In fact, the "Bad Guy" singer says she's now "neutral" on God.

The 18-year-old spoke about her religious views in an episode of "Me & Dad radio", her new podcast on Apple Music in which she's joined by her father, Patrick O'Connell.

She described being really religious even though no one in her family or friendship circle was, but her beliefs suddenly changed when she got older.

"I don't know if any of you know — I don't think I've ever talked about it. When I was a little kid, I was super religious for no d*** reason," she said.

"My family never was religious. I didn't know anyone that was religious. And for some reason, as a little girl, I just was incredibly religious. And then at one point, I don't know what happened. It just completely went away."

She then explained that not only is she no longer really religious, she at some point became "almost anti-religious for no reason also".

"I don't know why that happened. I don't know what made me that way. And then after that period of my life, I've loved the idea of other beliefs," she said.

"I don't not believe and I don't do believe. I'm in a very neutral position. I'm open to every belief pretty much."

But she wouldn't describe herself as an atheist because her openness to beliefs includes the possibility that God exists.

"[I love] the idea that there's a God. So why not? How would I know? I'm not going to say I know I don't, nobody knows," she said.

Sharing his own thoughts on her religious nature growing up, her dad said he found the whole thing "pretty marvellous" and that he was supportive of it.

"From my point of view, as a parent, we did not go to church and we didn't really talk about religion at all. And wasn't in our household very much. And you just ... believed," he said.

"You had all these kind of organized thoughts about the whole thing. And I thought it was pretty marvelous. I didn't object to it. I didn't say you can't believe that."