Big Daddy Weave bassist dies of Covid complications

Jay Weaver, one of the founding members of Christian band Big Daddy Weave, has died from Covid-19 complications.

He died on Sunday at the age of 42, his brother Mike Weaver announced on Instagram.

Informing fans in a video post, Mike thanked them for their support.

"You have walked with (Jay) through a huge fight, and I'm so sorry to bring this news, but I'm also excited to celebrate where he is right now," he said.

"My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19 on top of everything else he had going on."

He added, "My heart's broke for my family, but we all just really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much for so long."

Jay battled a number of health issues over the last few years, having both his feet amputated in 2016 because of a serious infection.

Last year, he had to undergo dialysis because of kidney problems.

Jay and Mike Weaver formed Big Daddy Weave in 1998 along with Joe Shirk, Jeremy Redmon and Brian Beihl.

Jay was the band's vocalist and bassist.

The bandmates all met while attending the University of Mobile, Alabama, and would go on to have many years of success in the Christian music scene.

Their best-loved songs include "The Lion & The Lamb", "Redeemed" and "Jesus I Believe".