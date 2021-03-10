Beth Moore parts ways with Southern Baptist Convention

Beth Moore, one of today's most popular female Christian writers and speakers, has announced she is leaving the Southern Baptist denomination.

The Living Proof evangelist and New York Times bestselling author confirmed that she is leaving the denomination after three decades, but is still a Baptist by faith.

Moore told the Religion News Service that she and her husband are now attending a different church that is "gospel-driven".

Explaining her decision, she alluded to aspects of the Southern Baptist heritage without going into specifics.

"I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don't identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven't remained in the past," she said.

"At the end of the day, there comes a time when you have to say, this is not who I am."

Coinciding with her decision, she recently ended her partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources, the publishing and distribution division of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Although Lifeway will continue to sell her books, it will no longer publish them or administer her live events, RNS said.

Moore has been outspoken in the past when she has disagreed with the Southern Baptist Convention, notably on race and the role of women in church.

In recent years, she was a vocal critic of Donald Trump, recently warning that Trumpism was "seductive and dangerous".