Before celebrating Pride month, please read this

The celebration of Pride Month in our culture has become an opportunity to attack Christianity and say that it is a religion of hate. To say that authentic Christians hate or fear homosexuals or the trans-community demonstrates a gross misunderstanding of Christianity.

One of the marks of true Christianity is the ability to relate to people on their level and to show genuine love and concern for them.

Speaking the Truth in Love

I have nothing but compassion for anyone who is trapped in sexual sin. The Bible is crystal clear on sexual sin, including homosexuality. Christians who strongly believe that the Bible reveals God's will regarding sexual behaviour also strongly believe in God's love and forgiveness through Jesus Christ. To "confront in love" simply comes from a desire to honour God by loving and caring for others.

Unfortunately, Christians who choose to uphold the Word of God are now labelled as judgemental, bigoted, and intolerant. But how can we warn if we won't confront, correct if we won't challenge, and contend if we won't question?

Sexual Sin and the Moral Law

Jesus confirmed that the moral laws in the Old Testament about murder, stealing, lying, and sexual immorality are still valid. For example, Leviticus 20:13 states, "If a man lies with a male as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination." To suggest that this verse or others like it are invalid today is to engage in the dangerous practice of redefining or deleting what God has said. Homosexuality will always be an "abomination" in God's sight.

Jesus condemned "all" sexual activity outside of marriage between a man and woman when He said, "Out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications" (Matthew 15:19). The word "fornication" in Greek is porneia; this is where our word "pornography" comes from. Jesus was saying that all sexual activity outside of marriage between a man and a woman is harmful and immoral.

God's Plan, Not Man's

Jesus taught that marriage between a man and a woman has been God's plan from the beginning of creation. God created them male and female so that they would be joined together and become one flesh (cf. Mark 10:6-8). He adds, "Therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate" (Mark 10:9). No matter how many laws are passed in favour of gay marriage, it will not change God's mind.

I Was Born this Way

A common argument in support of homosexuality says, "But I was born this way." However, I was also born to lie, cheat, lust, and deceive, but this doesn't make it right ... It makes me sinful and in need of a Saviour.

Another faulty argument is based solely on silence. To suggest that Jesus approved of homosexuality simply because He did not use the term "homosexual" also implies that He approved of pedophilia, necrophilia, incest, and bestiality.

Other passages in the New Testament also condemn homosexuality. Romans 1:18-32 and 1 Corinthians 6:1-20 teach us that homosexual behaviour, and all sexual sin in general, is comparable with dishonoring the body and turning away from God.

The Anchors: Compassion and Forgiveness

Jesus would often speak out against sin, but His love and mercy also reached out to those who regretted and hated their condition. Forgiveness is a sign of genuine faith. We should have compassion for those who struggle with same-sex attraction and gender confusion because we all struggle with sin, but at the same time, we should not condone or excuse this type of sin any more than we condone or excuse any other sin.

I'm convinced that the majority of the churches in America are seeking to please the masses rather than convict. Judgement is never mentioned; repentance is rarely sought; and sin is often excused. They want to build a church rather than break a heart; be politically correct rather than biblically correct; and coddle and comfort rather than stir and convict.

This leaves people confused and deceived because they are taught to live a form of Christianity void of repentance ... void of truth.

Hope for the Hurting

As a final word of encouragement, if you're struggling, hopeless, depressed, or confused, look to the One who created you. He has the answers.

No matter what you have done, you can turn to Christ and start anew. It's all about Who you know: "If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved" (Romans 10:9).

Jesus wants to give you a new life: "If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come" (2 Corinthians 5:17). This month, instead of celebrating "Pride," celebrate God's love and forgiveness in your life.