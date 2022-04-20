Be not afraid

Fear is the Jezebel that bamboozles us that we do not possess the ability to achieve a goal or task. Fear is the boulder along life's journey that seems immovable but only requires a forklift. Fear is the mirrored silhouette that traps you in an oubliette of self-doubt, anxiety, disbelief and what-ifs?

But where do we draw the line to which fear governs our lives? How do we overcome these mental battles that continue to cripple our God-given purpose?

Well, most definitely the answer is in God and the physical manual that He gave us - 'The Holy Bible'. Be reminded that in knowing who God says you are, what He says is your purpose and following His divine instructions will crush the wiles, deception and manipulation posed by the Father of Lies.

Therefore, you ought to:

1. Recognize what you stand on

"For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword," (Hebrews chapter 4 verse 12). Thus, you must stand on His words that will pierce even every lie heard or spoken over your life that you are a failure or that you'll never succeed in a particular position or live to be greater than your family curse.

His words break every hereditary charge sentenced over generations and He "preparest a table before (you) in the presence of (your) enemies," (Psalms chapter 23 verse 5).

He is omnipotent and will fight for you. Trust His words as they are true and just.

2. Remember who and whose you are

When the deceiver comes again to cocoon the truth about yourself, proclaim it until your heart and mind believe it, "(I am) a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light" (1 Peter chapter 2 verse 9).

Chosen detaches you from the world and crowns you as a Unique Extraordinaire. Everything that comes from His image and likeness is "fearfully and wonderfully made marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well" (Psalms chapter 139 verse 14). You need to stand on this, get up, stand in front of the mirror whenever you are fearful and remind yourself of (2 Timothy chapter 1 verse 7), "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." Through understanding this, you will be empowered by His words and strengthened by His love.

3. Identify the root of your fear and conquer it

Fright, agitation, terror, and insurmountable trepidation stem from the roots in minds making predictions and designing situations ending as disastrous. But what if we changed the narrative by recognizing why we are fearful. 'I am fearful because this challenges me to journey a path of the unknown - what if I fail?' one says. We combat that thought with, 'If I do not do this, I will not learn from my mistakes and I will abort His destiny for me. Therefore, I will plant myself like the trees by the river of Jordan, always execute to the best of my ability and place God first in every and any circumstances that may arise.'

Be reminded that "in all these things (you) are more than conquerors through him that loved (you)" (Romans chapter 8 verse 37). So go forth Child of God, conquer those fears and walk in your destiny.