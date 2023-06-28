Barclays Bank settles with Christian counselling charity after closing its account

Barclays Bank has agreed to pay £20,000 in compensation and legal costs after closing the bank account of a Christian ministry that offers counselling to people struggling with unwanted same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria.

The Core Issues Trust (CIT) and the International Federation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice (IFTCC) were notified by the bank in July 2020 that their account was being closed.

The decision followed a social media campaign by LGBT activists who called on the bank, which was the headline sponsor of that year's London Pride event, to sever ties with the ministries.

A letter notifying The Core Issues Trust on 13 July 2020 read: "After careful consideration we've taken the decision to close your account and all facilities on 14 September 2020."

The bank did not provide any reason for the decision.

Dr Mike Davidson, founder of The Core Issues Trust, launched legal action against Barclays claiming "unlawful discrimination" on the grounds of his religious beliefs and/or political opinion.

Lawyers acting for the bank said that it had the right to close accounts upon giving two months' notice and denied discriminating against the charity.

The case was due to be heard at the High Court but this week Barclays made a settlement offer of £21,500 in compensation, which Dr Davidson has accepted. It has also agreed to pay his legal costs.

Welcoming the outcome, he said, "What we see in Barclays' actions is yet another example of Stonewall's misguided influence in forcing LGBT ascendancy within our society and its institutions.

"Their agenda will fail, despite Barclays' lavish support and spending, because the freedom of individuals to decide their own pathways or to leave unhelpful identities cannot be controlled by bankers, politicians, activists or therapists. It is their God-given right.

"Core Issues Trust and the IFTCC will continue to oppose government-mandated sexual identity and its refusal to allow therapeutic choice. We reject Barclays bank's implied accusations of 'conversion therapy', directed at our work and charity."

Andrea Williams, CEO of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported Dr Davidson in his legal action, said, "This was an orchestrated campaign by LGBT activists targeting a Christian ministry and Barclays fell for it.

"Rather than standing up for free speech, Christian freedom, and minority rights, Barclays Bank Plc surrendered to the intimidatory tactics of LGBT activists.

"If banks and other service providers placate hardened activists by removing bank accounts from good and law-abiding customers who are being targeted because of their Christian faith then we're in a very dark place in this country."