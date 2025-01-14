At last, some good news for the Church of England

Just when the Church of England needs some good news ... the Royal Mail has issued a set of special stamps celebrating the UK's most popular cleric.

Yes, the much-loved Vicar of Dibley is making a comeback to letterboxes across the country with eight new designs featuring episodes from the classic comedy series, shown by TV stations in the UK, US and across the world.

And I'd say this is excellent news for any vicars or church ministers working at the grassroots in communities served by the CofE.

The stamps – issued the same week that Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby laid down his crozier following his resignation – demonstrate the enduring popularity of the fictional country vicar played brilliantly by Dawn French.

The TV series gave millions of people – who might never visit a church or meet a vicar – a chance to get to know a kind, approachable person wearing a clerical collar. Few clergy are as hysterically funny as Geraldine Granger, but hopefully most of us are warm, friendly and welcoming.

The Vicar of Dibley sitcom ran for three series on the BBC from November 1994 to January 2007 and won numerous awards. Episodes can still be found on digital channels around the world, with extracts widely available online.

David Gold, Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy, said: "The superb writing and the warmth and idiosyncrasies of its characters made The Vicar of Dibley one of the most loved TV comedies of all time."

The sitcom launched just eight months after the first British women were ordained as Church of England priests. Some say the series' success helped their introduction into the life of the church. Many of the first female vicars spoke of being likened to Geraldine Granger in their early days.

Other people have criticised the series for inaccurately depicting rural life and confusing the church's role in country communities. Personally, I wasn't too concerned about that.

At a time when trust in the Church hierarchy is low, I'll grasp at the good news of the stamps' release.

The CofE is facing major challenges because of its failure to respond adequately to safeguarding scandals and its lack of concern for survivors of abuse. A new Archbishop of Canterbury is seen as being part of the solution – though finding the right person will be a massive challenge.

In my own part of the CofE, a successor will soon be needed to Dr Alan Smith, who has announced his retirement after 16 years as Bishop of St Albans, overseeing a diocese that includes Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and parts of north London.

It may not be easy to find Bishop Alan's replacement – it's becoming increasingly hard to select people for the Church's most senior roles. Such are the challenges, and the divisions within the Church, that few people are acceptable to everyone.

Meanwhile, at the grassroots, the real-life Vicars of Dibley, in towns, suburbs and villages, are seeking to serve their local communities, and to bring the love of Christ to our broken world. Hard-pressed clergy continue faithfully to serve their congregations and communities, while scandals circle the hierarchy.

I can't help wondering whether the creators of Geraldine Granger might want a new challenge: to see what would happen if she was appointed as the new Archbishop ...

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.