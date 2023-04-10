Assisted suicide would 'irreparably damage' Isle of Man

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Isle of Man is being urged not to introduce assisted suicide after a poll found that islanders are evenly split on the issue. 

The results of the Manx consultation found that 49.61% disagreed with legalising assisted suicide on the island, while 49.01% were in favour of it. 

The consultation asked, "In principle, do you agree or disagree that assisted dying should be permitted for terminally ill adults on the Isle of Man?"

There were 3,326 responses in total, the majority of which came from islanders.

In response to the consultation, Dr Ben Harris, President of the Isle of Man Medical Society and a member of the Manx Duty of Care campaign group, warned that legalising assisted suicide "would irreparably damage our caring Manx society".

"The experience in other jurisdictions has demonstrated there is no safe way to legislate for assisted dying and it should now be dropped completely," he said. 

The campaign for assisted suicide on the Isle of Man is being led by Dr Alex Allinson, who introduced the Private Members' Bill in June last year.

Most Read

  1. easter

    An Easter special that breaks through the cancellation of Christianity in the public media

  2. jesus

    Where does Jesus say in the Bible that he is the divine Son of God?

  3. chris-pratt

    Chris Pratt describes the moment he met wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church

  4. ben-kwashi

    Worldwide Church called to stand with persecuted Nigerian Christians

  5. malaysia

    Malaysian state bans Muslims from entering churches

  6. work

    How can we carry our Sunday confidence into Monday morning?

  7. online-church

    Axing online services after Covid may be factor in declining church attendance - report

More News

  1. jesus

    Where does Jesus say in the Bible that he is the divine Son of God?

  2. general-synod

    What is the right way forward for the Church of England after General Synod?

  3. football

    Could watching football be a religious experience?

  4. work

    How can we carry our Sunday confidence into Monday morning?

  5. everyone-else-burns

    Everyone Else Burns: A piercing insight into legalistic Christianity which lacks love

  6. online-church

    Axing online services after Covid may be factor in declining church attendance - report