Arthur Blessitt, evangelist with carried wooden cross around the world, dies at 84

Arthur Blessitt, an evangelist who famously carried a large cross over all seven continents and earned the Guinness World Record for longest pilgrimage, has died at the age of 84.

A post on his Facebook page, written in the first person, announced that Blessitt passed away on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Denise, seven children, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

"Thank you to all who have loved and helped me and this ministry take the message of Jesus and the cross to the world," stated the post. "Thanks to all of you that I met along the way of my life and crosswalk."

"For the love, food, drink and welcome from the cities to the jungles and wars and deserts. You welcomed the cross and this walking pilgrim. I leave thinking of you all. True treasures. Great thanks to you who have supported us with your gifts of finances. You have been a vital part of my life and this mission as you covered us with prayer and support."

According to the announcement, Blessitt requested "that there be no funeral or memorial service for me," adding that the "greatest thing you could do would be to go out and lead one more soul to be saved."

Matt and Laurie Crouch of Trinity Broadcasting Network, which produced a film about Blessitt's carrying of a cross throughout the world, released a statement giving their condolences.

"His legacy is not in the estimated 86 million footsteps he took but in the countless hearts he changed, the lives he touched, and the love he tirelessly spread," stated the Crouches.

"How do you live a life of purpose and destiny? Arthur would answer, 'One step at a time!' This seems even more appropriate as he has taken his final step into the arms of Jesus!"

Born in October 1940, Blessitt came to faith when he was 7 years old, preached his first sermon at age 15, and was ordained a minister when he was 20.

Blessitt is best known for carrying a 12-foot-tall cross around the world and preaching the Gospel at numerous locations, having reportedly walked with the faith symbol throughout virtually every sovereign nation on earth.

In April 2013, Guinness recognized Blessitt as having "the greatest distance claimed for a 'round the world' pilgrimage," having walked 40,235 miles beginning on Christmas 1969.

"Arthur is one of the most humble, kind, warm and inviting evangelists I have ever met," wrote Greg Stier, founder and leader of Dare 2 Share Ministries International, in 2017.

"He has shared the Gospel with politicians like George Bush, leaders like Yasser Arafat and musicians like Bob Dylan and Jannis Joplin. ... He has been hit by a car while carrying a cross, worn out countless shoes and seen an amazing number of people come to Christ (he stopped counting a long time ago)."

