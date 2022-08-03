Archie Battersbee's family making urgent application to ECHR

Staff writer

Archie Battersbee has never regained consciousness since his accident in April.(Photo: GoFundMe)

The family of Archie Battersbee are making an urgent application to the European Court of Human Rights to stop his life support from being removed.

They were given until 9am this morning to submit the application after the Supreme Court yesterday refused an appeal. 

Barts Health NHS Trust has told the family that Archie's life support will be withdrawn at 11am if the application is not submitted in time. 

The family and their lawyers have expressed frustration at the tight deadline and the Trust's refusal to allow Archie to be moved to a hospice. 

"This is cruel and we are absolutely appalled," said Archie's mother, Hollie Dance. 

Following an application by the family, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) asked for a temporary stay on the withdrawal of Archie's life support while it considers his case.

The government said in its submissions to the Supreme Court that interventions by the UN CRPD are "not binding" under international law. 

Archie, 12, was found unconscious in his home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature around his neck. His mother thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

He has never regained consciousness but Ms Dance maintains that she has seen improvements in her son and that he should be given more time to recover. 

His family are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, who are asking for prayers. 

Most Read

  1. archie-battersbee

    Supreme Court turns down appeal bid in Archie Battersbee case

  2. justin-welby

    Welby meets conservative bishops over Lambeth 1.10

  3. justin-welby-lambeth-conference-2022-opening-service-31st-july-2022

    'We are deeply divided. That will not end soon,' says Welby

  4. archie-battersbee

    Court of Appeal rejects last-minute UN intervention in Archie Battersbee case

  5. marriage

    Lambeth Conference 2022: Anglican bishops asked to reaffirm Lambeth 1.10

  6. anglican-communion-lambeth-conference-opening-service-31st-july-2022

    Will a lunchtime of letters at Lambeth save the Anglican Communion?

  7. lambeth-conference

    Singing despite the suffering

More News

  1. nigeria

    Paying the price in Nigeria

  2. online-church

    Digital religion makes faith experience richer for millennial believers, study finds

  3. men

    The challenge to the Church to reach more young men

  4. old-people

    The truth about working with older people

  5. lambeth-conference

    Singing despite the suffering

  6. face-masks

    What my Covid survey taught me about the Church