Archbishop plants tree as part of Queen's Green Canopy

The Archbishop of Canterbury has planted a tree in the grounds of his official residence, Lambeth Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen's Green Canopy initiative is running throughout 2022 and invites members of the public to "plant a tree for the Jubilee".

Archbishop Justin Welby chose to plant a fig tree in his garden.

It will be marked on a digital map showing all the trees that have been planted across the nation as part of the Queen's Green Canopy.

Welby said: "The beauty of trees reminds us of our responsibility to care for God's creation, for each other and for generations to come.

"It's a fitting tribute to Her Majesty The Queen's seven decades of service, and the trees we plant this year will be a sign of our gratitude and celebration of this remarkable occasion for many decades to come.

"I encourage everyone to get involved in the Queen's Green Canopy, and plant a tree to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee."

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, who is the lead bishop for the Church of England on environmental issues, said: "Planting a tree is always about expressing hope in the future and is a gift to the rest of creation, as well as future generations.

"Over seven decades, Her Majesty The Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees and it is fitting that Her Majesty has chosen to mark her Platinum Jubilee by encouraging us to join up this tree canopy.

"These trees will remind us of the gift Her Majesty is to this nation and the Commonwealth, as well as the hope-filled future we look to for the whole of creation."

CEO of the Queen's Green Canopy, Dan Rex, said: "The Church of England was a very early supporter of The Queen's Green Canopy and I am delighted and grateful to participate in this special planting at Lambeth Palace with Archbishop Justin and Bishop Graham.

"It has been wonderful to witness communities coming together to plant trees in parishes across the nation and children from the Church of England primary schools participating in the Jubilee Young Forester's Award, seeding hope and knowledge for the future."