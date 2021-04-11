Archbishop pays moving tribute to Prince Philip at intimate remembrance service

A special service was held in remembrance of Prince Philip at Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday.

Leading the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the Duke of Edinburgh had shown a "remarkable willingness to take the hand he was dealt in life", referencing his nearly seven decades as consort to Queen Elizabeth.

He said: "For the Royal Family, as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes into bereavement.

"With His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, there was a willingness, a remarkable willingness to take the hand he was dealt in life and straightforwardly to follow its call, to search its meaning, to go out and on as sent to enquire and think, to trust and to pray."

The Canterbury service followed a short memorial at his official residence, Lambeth Palace on Saturday night, where he reflected on the Duke's selflessness.

"It wasn't 'me, me, me'. It was about the world, about those he served, and in doing that his own role was more and more significant," the Archbishop said.

"He had a righteous impatience. He would not accept the status quo. If things were not right, he would say so and say so quickly, and clearly, and often bluntly.

"Prince Philip, also though, had a deep and genuine sense of service and humility."

The Archbishop is expected to officiate at Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, next Saturday.

Coronavirus restrictions means numbers in attendance will be limited to 30, with Prince Harry to return to the UK for the service without his wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant.