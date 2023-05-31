Archbishop of Uganda welcomes tough anti-homosexuality laws but not death penalty

The Archbishop of Uganda has welcomed the passing of stringent new laws against homosexuality in his country but says those found guilty should be given life imprisonment instead of the death penalty.

Despite strong condemnation from the UN and Western countries, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni gave his assent to the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 on Monday.

Same-sex relations were already illegal in Uganda but under this new law, "aggravated homosexuality" involving sex with a minor, having sex while HIV positive, or of an incestuous nature, is punishable by death. Promoting homosexuality carries a 20-year prison sentence.

In a statement, Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu said he "welcomes" the work of the president and Ugandan parliament in crafting the Act.

"The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 is good and we are grateful to the President for assenting to it," he said.

The Archbishop said that the new Act would offer greater protection to children through "strong anti-grooming measures" and "strong restrictions on promotion", and by not allowing those convicted to work with children.

The statement from the Archbishop repeated the Church of Uganda's opposition to the death penalty and said that even though it found "aggravated homosexuality" to be "grievous", it would "continue to recommend life imprisonment instead".

The Archbishop also suggested that homosexuality was being forced on Uganda against its will by foreign countries and contended that heterosexual relationships were "the African way" and "the Biblical way".

"Homosexuality is currently a challenge in Uganda because it is being forced on us by outside, foreign actors against our will, against our culture, and against our religious beliefs. They disguise themselves as 'human rights activists,' but are corrupting real human rights by adding LGBTQ to their agenda," he said.

"Those countries that legalized homosexuality a long time ago have seen a long-time decline in their population growth. In fact, many of those countries are now faced with the problem of negative population growth. Negative population growth leads to the collapse of countries, cultures, civilizations, and economies.

"We are grateful the President has assented and signed into law the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023. This ensures that Uganda does not set a legal precedent that will be difficult to overcome in the future.

"The LGBTQ-affirming countries have shown us the negative consequences. We thank the President for not surrendering to their threats and for protecting Uganda from their paths of self-destruction."

The Act has been widely condemned, including by the UK government, which has said it is "appalled".

"Democracy depends on the guarantee of equal rights under law and freedom from discrimination for everyone in society," said government minister Andrew Mitchell.

"This legislation undermines the protections and freedoms of all Ugandans enshrined in the Ugandan Constitution. It will increase the risk of violence, discrimination and persecution, will set back the fight against HIV/AIDs, and will damage Uganda's international reputation."

The new laws have also been criticised by Christians who take a traditionalist view on marriage and sexuality.

John Stevens, National Director of the Fellowship of Independent Evangelical Churches (FIEC) in the UK, said on Twitter, "As a Christian I couldn't support the harsh criminalisation of homosexuality in Uganda under new laws passed yesterday."

He added, "In retrospect criminalisation in [the] UK did not work, did not reduce homosexuality and most conclude it was a mistake as unfair/unnecessary/ineffective."