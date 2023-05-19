Archbishop of Canterbury seeks to unify the Church in prayer

"Prayer is simple, accessible to all and yet indispensable. Absolutely anyone can pray," says Archbishop Justin Welby.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is launching a new initiative which aims to "demystify" prayer through teaching and learning how to pray in unity.

A series of Prayer Day events will take place around the country with the goal being to "strengthen existing initiatives" and "inspire the whole Church to explore new possibilities of how to pray".

The initiative, scheduled to take place three or four times a year, is part of Archbishop Justin's priority of Prayer and the Religious Life, and will include the Community of St Anselm, the ecumenical community of young Christians who live at Lambeth Palace for a year in prayer, study and service.

Canterbury Cathedral is the location for the first event, set to take place on 27 May.

There, Archbishop Welby will be joined by Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin, as well as the Chemin Neuf Community and the Community of St Anselm.

At each of the gatherings, the Archbishop will share his vision for prayer and participants will have the chance to hear from local leaders about the impact of prayer and experience the prayer traditions of different denominations.

The Archbishop's hope for the initiative is that it will "bring the Church together" in all its "glorious diversity and traditions" in learning to "pray to God who hears every prayer".

"In prayer we learn to see God at work in our world and open our lives to God's transforming love," he said.

The event is free but booking is required.