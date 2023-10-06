Archbishop of Canterbury seeks peace in South Caucasus

Staff writer

The Archbishop of Canterbury and Malkhaz Songulashvili, Metropolitan Bishop of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, take part in a short multi-faith service of welcome in the city's Peace Cathedral.(Photo: Neil Turner)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has brought a message of solidarity to the thousands of people who have fled Nagorno-Karabakh.

Archbishop Justin Welby is meeting with refugees while in Armenia this week as part of a five-day visit to the South Caucasus. 

Nearly all of the estimated 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh - most of whom are Christians - have fled to Armenia after the enclave was occupied by Azerbaijan last month. 

The Archbishop has spent the week on a "pilgrimage of listening" to find out how the Church of England and wider Anglican Communion can support peacebuilding in the region.

The Archbishop's visit started in Azerbaijan on Monday - the first ever visit to the country by an Archbishop of Canterbury.

He met the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and spoke of his desire to see an end to the violence and for the rights and security of Armenian Karabakhs, as well as their cultural and religious heritage, to be respected. 

The Archbishop's visit to the region then moved on to Georgia and Armenia. In addition to meeting with refugees in Armenia, he is visiting church-run projects providing practical support to people who have fled.

In a meeting with His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, the Archbishop said they were "not forgotten" and that they were in his prayers.

"Armenia was the first Christian kingdom. You were the first region to have the cross as your symbol. This is a symbol of weight, pain and struggle," he said.

"Armenia has often carried the cross of pain and struggle. The last weeks have seen so many Armenians suffer deeply. I have been praying for you daily. I come here to say you are not forgotten."

His visit to the region concludes on Friday.

Most Read

  1. calvin-robinson

    Calvin Robinson wins £8,000 settlement after being cancelled over Drag Queen Story Hour opposition

  2. bear-grylls

    Bear Grylls fulfils 'dream' of being baptised in Jordan River

  3. shroud-of-turin

    According to Artificial Intelligence, this is what Jesus looked like if the Shroud of Turin is authentic

  4. pope-francis

    Pope expresses openness to same-sex blessings

  5. china

    In China, the harvest is plentiful but the workers are few

  6. archaeology

    Archaeologists discover 'very rare' Psalm 86 inscription

  7. elianne-andam

    Memorial service held for Croydon schoolgirl

More News

  1. king-lawal

    Christian councillor protests suspension at Conservative Party Conference

  2. archaeology

    Archaeologists discover 'very rare' Psalm 86 inscription

  3. china

    In China, the harvest is plentiful but the workers are few

  4. shroud-of-turin

    According to Artificial Intelligence, this is what Jesus looked like if the Shroud of Turin is authentic

  5. bear-grylls

    Bear Grylls fulfils 'dream' of being baptised in Jordan River

  6. the-rolling-stones

    The Rolling Stones: do we find our identity surrendering to ourselves, or others?