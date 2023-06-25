Archbishop of Canterbury honours late OM founder with posthumous award

The late Operation Mobilisation founder George Verwer has been posthumously awarded the Archbishop of Canterbury's Alphege Award for Evangelism and Witness.

Verwer died on 14 April at the age of 84 after decades spent spreading the Gospel around the world and inspiring others to do the same.

He was nominated prior to his death for the award that recognises "outstanding services to Christian ministry and evangelism".

It was collected on his behalf at an awards ceremony on Thursday night at Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The other recipients of the annual Lambeth Awards were:

George Barber, Stockton-on-Tees, England: Thomas Cranmer Award for Worship for sustained excellence over 57 years in his service to church music in Stockton-on-Tees and in the Durham Diocese.

Brother Christopher John, Society of St Francis, Australia: Dunstan Award for Prayer and the Religious Life

for a lifetime of outstanding service through SSF across the Anglican Communion.

The Venerable Dr Hirini Kaa, New Zealand: The Lanfranc Award for Education and Scholarship for outstanding service as a Church Historian and Educator and for outstanding scholarship in the research and publication of the award-winning book, "Te Hahi Mihinare – the Maori Anglican Church", chronicling the struggle to establish the Maori Church and the appointment of the first Maori Bishop.

The Rev Canon John Kafwanka Kaoma: Cross of St Augustine for Services to the Anglican Communion for his outstanding leadership in the Anglican Communion as Director for Mission at the Anglican Communion Office.

Professor Amy-Jill Levine, PhD, United States of America: Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation for developing awareness about Jesus' Jewish identity and the Jewish contexts of the New Testament, and for unflagging education efforts in church and popular settings.

Ms Clair Malik, Cairo, Egypt: Lanfranc Award for Education and Scholarship for committing her whole life to the Education of Special Needs Children, especially the hearing impaired in Egypt.

Mrs Margaret Riordan-Eva, MA, England: Canterbury Cross for Services to the Church of England for outstanding voluntary service as calligrapher to two Archbishops of Canterbury and to Lambeth Palace.

Commenting on the awards, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, "We live in a troubled world, where all around us we see conflict, war, discrimination, division, poverty and deep inequality, but our faith in Jesus gives us hope. We see that hope exemplified in the wonderful service of the people we have recognised today.

"Many of the people who have received awards today have worked unseen and unsung, striving for justice, peace, reconciliation, advances in education, worship and prayer.

"Not all are followers of Jesus Christ, but, through their endeavours, they have made significant contributions to the mutual respect and maintenance of human dignity, which is so vital to spiritual and social health and the flourishing of mankind. The Lambeth Awards shine a light on their outstanding efforts and dedication."