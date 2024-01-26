Archbishop of Canterbury and Pope in joint call for Christian unity

Staff writer

Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.(Photo: Vatican Media)

The Archbishop of Canterbury and Pope Francis met in Rome this week where they issued a fresh call for Christian unity.

The call coincided with the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, held each year at the end of January.

The two Church leaders also commissioned Catholic and Anglican bishop pairs to be co-workers in the ministry of reconciliation and to be a witness to Christian unity.

This week the bishop pairs attended the 'Growing Together' programme encouraging closer co-operation between the Anglican and Roman Catholic traditions.

Over the weekend they will travel to Canterbury and visit Christian sites together.

The Archbishop told the bishops, "May your ministry alongside one another as Catholics and Anglicans be for the world a foretaste of the reconciling of all Christians."

Pope Francis said, "Brothers and sisters, fourteen centuries ago, Pope Gregory the Great commissioned Saint Augustine, the first Archbishop of Canterbury, and his companions, to set out from Rome to preach the joy of the Gospel to the peoples of England.

"Today, with gratitude to God for our sharing in the Gospel, we send you forth, beloved co-workers for the kingdom of God, so that wherever you carry out your ministry, you may together bear witness to the hope that does not deceive and the unity for which our Saviour prayed."

Most Read

  1. transgender

    What would orthodox Christians do under Labour's misgendering law?

  2. life

    Global leaders should seek out help of faith communities to address key challenges - report

  3. lysa-terkeurst

    Lysa TerKeurst remarries two years after divorce

  4. bernard-randall

    No action to be taken against chaplain sacked over school sermon on identity politics

  5. scottish-parliament

    Calls for Scotland to criminalise purchase of sex

  6. philippines

    Tragedy strikes as landslide claims lives of Christian worshippers in southern Philippines

More News

  1. transgender

    What would orthodox Christians do under Labour's misgendering law?

  2. donald-trump

    Trump and evangelicals - round two

  3. the-chosen

    The Chosen season four premieres in London

  4. laptop

    It's time to confront porn's harms

  5. joshua-sutcliffe

    Christian teacher to appeal ban over 'misgendering'

  6. life

    Global leaders should seek out help of faith communities to address key challenges - report