Andrew Lloyd Webber hopes coronation anthem will be sung in churches

Jennifer Lee

Composer Lord Lloyd Webber hopes his specially commissioned anthem for the coronation of King Charles III will be sung in churches.

The anthem, called "Make a Joyful Noise", is based on verses from Psalm 98.

The first live performance of the anthem was during the coronation on Saturday as Queen Camilla was enthroned.

Speaking to The Telegraph before the coronation, Lord Lloyd Webber revealed that the King had asked that the piece be "hummable" and joyful.

He also told the newspaper of his hope for the song to be sung in churches and on other happy occasions like weddings or christenings.

The anthem was released as a single by Decca Records on Saturday, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion and Age UK.

It was secretly recorded in the studio ahead of the coronation, when a live recording was also made.

In early discussions about the anthem, Decca said that Lord Lloyd Webber and the King had talked about the writings of Solomon and the composer suggested an adaptation of Psalm 98, in which the Psalmist says to "make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all the earth: make a loud noise, and rejoice, and sing praise."

Commenting on the anthem last month, Lord Lloyd Webber said he hoped it would be sung long after the coronation.

"I hope my anthem will encourage everyone across the country to go and 'Make A Joyful Noise' in honour of this fantastic national occasion, and will be sung by many at other joyful occasions in the future," he said.

