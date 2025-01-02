Americans praying after New Orleans terror attack

Americans are praying after a violent start to 2025 with a deadly terror attack in New Orleans that may be linked to a car explosion in Las Vegas.

Fifteen people died when a pick-up truck drove through crowds of revellers in New Orleans' French Quarter in the early hours of New Year's day. Dozens more were wounded in what authorities are calling an act of terrorism.

The driver of the truck has been named as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran from Texas, who was shot dead by police at the scene.

Evangelist Franklin Graham called the attack "horrific" and asked his 10 million Facebook followers to pray for the victims' families and the injured.

"This is a clear indication of the evil in the human heart, and the evil that is around us in this world ... We pray for those who lost loved ones and the many injured," he said.

"This tragic incident is a reminder of how important it is for each of us to be ready to stand before God.

"None of us know when we might be caught in a vortex of violence and evil, and our lives on this earth will come to an end.

"The only hope for all of us is if we repent of our sin and put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ."

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, said the attack "reminds us that evil is present in our society".

"We need God's hand of protection upon our nation," he said.

Catholic Archbishop of New Orleans, Gregory Aymond, said in a statement, "Our prayers go out to those killed and injured in this morning's horrific attack on Bourbon Street.

"This violent act is a sign of utter disrespect for human life. I join with others in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans in offering prayerful support to the victims' families.

"I give thanks for the heroic duty of hundreds of law enforcement and medical personnel in the face of such evil."

The FBI said that an Islamic Stage group flag was found on the vehicle and that they do not believe the perpetrator acted alone.

They are also investigating possible links to the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas which killed the driver and injured seven others.