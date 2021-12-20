Aleem Maqbool appointed BBC News Religion Editor

BBC News has appointed Aleem Maqbool as its new Religion Editor.

Maqbool has been the North America Correspondent for BBC News since 2014. That role has seen him posted in Washington DC for the last seven years.

He has been with the BBC for nearly 20 years. Former positions with BBC News include serving as its correspondents in Pakistan and later Gaza and the West Bank.

He will take up his new role as Religion Editor in the spring when he will lead on the BBC's expert analysis and insight on the major themes and issues affecting different faiths in the UK and around the world.

"I am delighted to take up a role that focusses on telling stories associated with faith and ethics, and reflecting on the complex way in which they continue to shape our society. After many years in foreign news I also look forward to working with a wonderful team in London," he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Munro, Deputy Director of BBC News and Head of News Content, said: "Aleem has always been an exceptionally thoughtful reporter and analyst with journalistic drive and a strong vision for reaching new audiences and delivering on digital. I think he'll be fantastic."