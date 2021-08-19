Afghanistan's Christians fear the Taliban will take their sons and daughters

Jennifer Lee

Afghan women huddled near Kabul airport(Photo: BBC News)

Christians in Afghanistan are reportedly hiding indoors for fear of the Taliban days after they took control. 

It is "too dangerous" for Afghanistan's Christians to venture outside, one leader there said.

Speaking anonymously to anti-persecution ministry International Christian Concern (ICC), they said that although the Taliban has promised an amnesty, there are fears that they will soon start targeting Christians.

"We are telling people to stay in their houses because going out now is too dangerous," the Christian leader said.

But they warned that intimidation tactics have already commenced, with threatening phone calls in which Christians are told, "We are coming for you."

The Christian leader fears that it is only a matter of time before the killing of Christians starts and when this happens, it "will be done mafia style".

"The Taliban will never take responsibility for the killings," they said.

The fears of Christians are not only for themselves but for their children.

"Many Christians fear the Taliban will take their children, both girls and boys, like in Nigeria and Syria," the Christian leader explained.

"The girls will be forced to marry Taliban fighters and the boys will be forced to become soldiers. Both will be sent to madrassas to be brainwashed."

The last week has seen harrowing scenes at Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans make a desperate attempt to flee the country. 

Video footage on Thursday showed a little girl being passed to a soldier, prompting British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to say that Britain will not be able to evacuate unaccompanied minors. 

"We can't just take a minor on their own," Wallace told Sky News. 

Most Read

  1. afghanistan

    Calls for prayer for Afghanistan as Christians warn of 'dangerous time'

  2. taliban

    Christians at risk of death in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

  3. cross

    Pastor's son killed as he tried to stop church being demolished

  4. taliban

    Concerns for welfare of nuns and priests stranded in Afghanistan

  5. afghanistan

    Afghanistan: World Evangelical Alliance warns of 'dire prospects' for Christians and other minorities

  6. afghanistan

    UK must 'open safe and legal routes for those fearing persecution' in Afghanistan - Christian Aid

  7. haiti

    We cannot abandon Haiti Church after earthquake, says ACN

More News

  1. shagufta-masih

    How blasphemy laws are choking religious freedom and why the West should care

  2. sustainability

    Can Bible-based Jews and Christians reclaim the vegan revolution?

  3. bible

    Is the Church of England's church-planting vision realistic?

  4. lgbt

    The scandalous misuse of public funds on Stonewall

  5. ryan-schiavo

    'Things are getting very bad,' says American street preacher arrested in the UK

  6. transgender

    The Scottish government is determined to advance trans ideology - and it's our children who will suffer