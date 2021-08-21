Afghanistan crisis is a 'life or death situation' for country's Christians

Jennifer Lee

Many are fearful of what life under the Taliban will bring.(Photo: DW)

Franklin Graham is asking Christians around the world to join him in a day of prayer for the people of Afghanistan on Sunday. 

The Samaritan's Purse CEO called the situation in Afghanistan "desperate" and a "life or death situation" for the country's Christians. 

With large crowds still swarming around Kabul airport desperate for an evacuation flight, Graham said it would take a "miracle from the hand of God" to get everyone out safely. 

"Thousands of people who know they will be targeted by the Taliban are trying to get out of the country and can't, with the Taliban blocking access to the airport and other exit routes," he said. 

"This is a life or death situation for Christians and other religious minorities, for Afghans who worked with or for America, and for Americans who are left in Afghanistan. 

"The Islamic extremists who have taken Afghanistan by force have a history of brutality, including beheadings and public executions. We know what they are capable of. There is no hope for these people to get out safely—apart from a miracle from the hand of God—and that's what we need to pray for."

Earlier this week, Graham hit out at Biden's handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the "little thought" given to rescuing the tens of thousands of Afghans who worked for America during its 20-year war on terror in the country.

"What's unfolding in Afghanistan is tragic," he said.

"Today, President Biden tried to defend his Afghanistan policy, but there is no way to defend this catastrophe. The more than $2 trillion spent; the 2,448 American lives lost; the 20,000+ American military wounded; and the promises made by both Democrat and Republican administrations that we would stay the course until they had freedom and democracy—all for nothing. The Taliban who took over the country are Islamic extremists who have no mercy and no respect for human life.

"This ill-thought-out decision of the Biden/Harris administration means a death sentence for many freedom-loving Afghans." 

He added, "The blood of this nation will be on the hands of the Biden/Harris administration." 

