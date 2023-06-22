Abortion figures rise again

Abortion numbers have risen again in England and Wales, according to statistics released by the Department of Health and Social Care on Thursday.

Between 1 January and 30 June 2022, there were 123,219 abortions by women resident in England and Wales - 17,731 more than during the same period in 2021.

More than half of abortions in the first half of 2022 (54%) were DIY abortions carried out at home using the 'pills by post' service.

There were 1,428 abortions of babies with a disability.

Today's figures suggest that 2022 is on track to surpass 2021's figures for the full year, which stood at 214,256 - the highest on record.

The total for 2022 is due to be published on 1 January 2024.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said the figures were "a national tragedy".

"Every one of these abortions represents a failure of our society to protect the lives of babies in the womb and a failure to offer full support to women with unplanned pregnancies," she said.

"The reporting on this significant rise in abortions has come as abortion campaigners, led by abortion provider BPAS, cynically use the tragic case of the death of Baby Lily at between 32 and 34 weeks gestation to call for the full decriminalisation of abortion, which would permit abortion for any reason up to birth.

"It seems this tragic number of lives being lost to abortion is not enough for abortion campaigners and they are set on doing everything they can to introduce extreme abortion legislation that would likely see even more lives lost to abortion."

Louise Davies, Director of Advocacy and Policy at CARE said, "It's saddening to see consistently high numbers of abortions in England and Wales. The direction of travel appears to be providing faster, and easier access to abortion.

"This is not a pro-woman approach. We should be removing barriers to motherhood and ensuring that every woman who goes through a crisis pregnancy is made fully aware of all the options she has. Advice is very often one-sided."

Christian Concern said that the cost of living crisis and "a lack of pro-family policies" was likely to be a factor.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said: "It is with heavy hearts that we witness the devastating toll upon innocent lives. Each number represents a precious child, fearfully and wonderfully made, but whose lives have been cut short."

She continued, "The sheer scale of these statistics underscores the urgent need for a collective awakening, a return to valuing and protecting every human life, no matter how small or vulnerable. Our culture's embrace of abortion as a solution to complex problems is a chilling reflection of our diminished respect for the sanctity of life.

"Let us strive for a future where we as a nation chooses compassion and hope in the recognition that every life, from conception to natural end, is a precious gift from God."

Lynn Murray, spokesperson for Don't Screen Us Out, said: "As a mother of a 23-year-old daughter who has Down's syndrome, I see every day the unique value she brings to our family and the positive impact she has on others around her.

"It is deeply upsetting to see another 1,428 babies with disabilities screened out by termination in the first six months of 2022.

"It is also concerning that despite the leaps that advocacy groups have made in raising awareness in support of people with Down's syndrome and other conditions, abortion for disability is still so commonplace and widespread in the UK."