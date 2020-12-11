Abortion advocate decorates Christmas tree with forceps

Jennifer Lee

An abortion clinic employee shared a now-deleted picture of a Christmas tree topped with forceps on Twitter.(Photo: Twitter/Allie Beth Stuckey)

The pro-life community has condemned an abortion advocate's "horrific" use of forceps as a Christmas tree topper. 

Michael Saenz, who works in the abortion industry, shared a picture of the Christmas tree topped with a pair of forceps in a since deleted tweet. 

In the caption, he wrote in caps: "IT IS LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO TOP OUR TOPPER."

The caption included the hashtags #ProAbortion, #Abortions and #Christmas.

Christmas is celebrated by Christians worldwide to remember the birth of Christ, with trees traditionally topped by stars or angels. 

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was among the many people condemning the picture on Twitter.

"Celebrate the birth of Jesus with this implement used to dismember babies in the womb' is a take I didn't see coming," he said. 

According to pro-life group Live Action, Saenz works for an organization in Maryland and Nebraska specializing in late-term abortions.

Lila Rose, founder of the pro-life group Live Action, said the picture was "horrific."

