A prayerful response to pride month

It's June, and that means that everywhere you turn, you'll be confronted with LGBTQ+ flags and banners and memes and displays.

But rather than get frustrated by this constant, in your face display, let's turn it into a call for prayer.

That's why I posted on June 3, "Every time you see a Pride flag or display this month, let it be a reminder to pray for the mercy of God to touch all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and for them to experience the same repentance and forgiveness and transformation that you have received as a follower of Jesus."

Prayer is our greatest spiritual weapon and the most powerful expression of our love. Prayer prevails. As S. D. Gordon said, "Prayer is striking the winning blow. Service is gathering up the results."

It was praying Christians who helped bring me into God's family when I was a 16-year-old, rebellious, proud, heroin-shooting, LSD-using, Jewish, hippie rock drummer.

It was their prayers that brought the conviction of the Spirit into my life, revealing the depths of my sin (I actually thought I was a good person!). And it was their prayers that helped open my eyes to the truth of the Gospel.

God truly answers prayer!

Think back to the early Church.

Saul of Tarsus, a religious Jewish man, was violently persecuting Jewish believers in Yeshua (Jesus). Then he had a radical, life-changing encounter with the risen Savior. Christians worldwide know him as the apostle Paul, writer of almost half of the New Testament books.

What brought about his radical transformation?

The Lord's words in the Sermon on the Mount provide a key:

"You have heard that it was said, 'Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.' But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous." (Matthew 5:43-45)

This is how we respond. This is how we fight back.

We overcome evil with good.

We overcome hatred with love.

We overcome lies with truth.

We overcome the power of the flesh with the power of the Spirit.

And rather than engage in a mudslinging battle with our enemies, or, God forbid, a violent response to violence, we love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us. (I'm not saying that we don't get involved politically or that, if an invading army attacks us we don't fight back. I'm focusing here on spiritual principles in dealing with our ideological adversaries.)

Surely that's what these early believers did with their arch nemesis Saul, of whom Acts records that he approved of the killing of the Messianic Jew Stephen (Acts 8:1). Acts also states that, "Saul began to destroy the church. Going from house to house, he dragged off both men and women and put them in prison." (Acts 8:3)

Surely Saul became a chief target of their prayers, and surely, as God heard their cries, He answered dramatically. As Saul/Paul later wrote,

"Even though I was once a blasphemer and a persecutor and a violent man, I was shown mercy because I acted in ignorance and unbelief. The grace of our Lord was poured out on me abundantly, along with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus. . . . But for that very reason I was shown mercy so that in me, the worst of sinners, Christ Jesus might display his immense patience as an example for those who would believe in him and receive eternal life." (1 Timothy 1:13-14, 16)

I encourage you to take the time to watch an amazing documentary produced by American Family Studios titled In His Image. (Trust me on this. You will be really blessed when you watch.)

I had the privilege of hosting this powerful film, which not only features great, practical, theological discussion on the meaning of male and female and of God's plan for humanity. It also features powerful testimonies from ex-gays and ex-trans individuals, two of whom had trans-related surgeries in the past.

That's how committed they were to transitioning, and that's how radically God intervened in their lives.

I would especially draw your attention to the story of Laura Beth Perry (now happily married, and officially Laura Perry Smalts), since prayer played a major role in her own salvation and transformation, as you'll see when you watch In His Image.

Let this also be an encouragement to every family member, friend, and loved one of someone who identifies as somewhere on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. As you continue to show them Christlike love and kindness, never forget the power of prayer.

We really do serve a prayer answering God, and while He will not infringe on our freedom of choice, He really does know how to change hearts and minds.

So, every time you see that Pride flag or a Pride meme, use it as a reminder to pray for an outpouring of God's transforming, saving mercy on all those who fly under that hijacked rainbow.

It is time for a wonderful harvest of souls!

May the churches be ready to receive them with love and truth.